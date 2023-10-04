A marriage 'old enough to gamble': Beating a world record for bets placed at the most casinos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An attempt at a new world record to celebrate 21 years of marriage.

The Mehaffeys said for their 21st anniversary, they are trying to beat an unofficial world record for placing a bet at the most casinos in 24 hours since their marriage is "old enough to gamble."

According to a media release, the couple has 94 casinos they plan to stop at. Officials with Circa Resort & Casino said they are helping the couple by providing transportation.

Officials say the record for placing a bet at the most casinos in 24 hours sits at 74 casinos. The Guinness World Records says it was achieved by Kimo Ah Yun and Gary Meyer on October 19, 2017.

The couple is said to start Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. at Golden Gate Casino, and they will end by placing their final bet at Circa around 1:15 p.m. Officials said there will be a celebration at 4 p.m. at Circa's Legacy Club.