A look inside newly-reopened La Bonita Supermarket three years after collapse

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After being closed for three years, a popular local market is finally re-opening.

A wind storm back in 2021 caused major damage to the La Bonita Supermarket at Eastern and Desert Inn, but they are now welcoming back their loyal customers and staff.

Channel 13's Abel Garcia stopped by to get a tour and find out how this store could mean so much to the community.

Once again, barcodes are being scanned, aguas frescas are being poured, and fresh tortillas are being made.

La Bonita Supermarket #4 is officially reopened.

"I'm very happy. That's a plus for the neighborhood," said Jafar Shamim.

After being closed for almost three years, staff and customers like Shamim got a big welcome back. Shamim lives just four minutes away, and said he's been eagerly awaiting for this day.

"It is convenient for people who live around here. We don't have to go to Rainbow or Henderson or other places," he said.

The store, located near Desert Inn and Eastern, had to close after the front of the building collapsed due to high winds back in August of 2021.

Around 150 new employees have been hired, and about 50 former staff members, like Patricia Recenos, are back on the job. Recenos started working at this store in 2006 and witnessed the collapse. She said the closure was devastating but is thrilled to return.

"Very happy that the store I've been working at for years is open again," she said.

We asked La Bonita spokesperson Jessica Tabares a question that many may have.

"Why did it take so long? I mean, nearly three years for this store to reopen," Garcia asked.

"It took almost a year just to find out what exactly happened with the structure, but not only that, we had to deal with the landlord, and the landlord had to make the decisions. Without the landlord giving us the OK, we couldn't do anything," Tabares said.

Tabares said there was also vandalism and theft of A/C units and copper wiring that caused further delays.

Despite these challenges, she said they used the downtime to make updates to the store, including new LED lighting, produce and bakery fixtures, and self-checkout stands.

Shamim said the upgrades are great, but it's the prices that keep him coming back.

"The same stuff they got here for $2 a pound you get at Albertsons for $3.50," he said.

From affordable prices to delicious food, this store is more than just a place to shop. It's a vital community hub that brings people together.

