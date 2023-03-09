A local law firm promotes strong, powerful women in a big way

Wednesday is International Women's day, a celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world.

Channel 13 met the team behind one local law firm promoting strong powerful women in a big way.

If you drive north on Decatur Blvd on a daily basis, you might have seen a billboard that says “Powerhouse Firm” just before Russell Road.

On that billboard, twelve beautiful women represent one valley business….not something you see every day.

"You can see a lot of billboards around town that are male faces. We actually wanted to bring in some of our female faces and put it out there that there is equality here in our office,” said Charity Johnson, Administrator with Maier Gutierrez & Associates.

While a billboard may not mean much to some people, Johnson says the feedback has been positive.

"From all of our clients as well as the legal community…talking about how we definitely reference the word 'powerhouse,” said Johnson.

The firm has 4 female attorneys and 4 male attorneys, but the majority of their staff are female. From case managers, to paralegals and to attorneys. The team made up of strong individuals.

She says many of their female clients feel more comfortable talking with female attorneys - especially when it comes to sexual harassment or retaliation claims with employment matters.

"She's easy to speak with, and that helps to have that there for those clients, as well as our injury clients too."

The firm also has a history of promoting from within.

Johnson has been in the legal industry for 20 years. While moving up the ladder of success, it hasn't always been easy. She encourages her female co-workers not to give up.

And on this day in particular, Johnson sends a message to all women to pick a cause, learn about it and take charge.

The aim for international women's day of 2023 is to embrace equity. According to the campaign's website, it's a theme to get the world talking about why equal opportunities aren't enough.