Las Vegas residents highlight moms, friends, leaders on International Women's Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday is International Women's Day, which is a chance to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

To celebrate women in the Las Vegas valley, Channel 13 asked locals about the most influential women in their lives. Many highlighted family members, friends, and even world leaders.

Liza Arndreau from Guatemala recognizes her mother, and the women she works with. She says, "women have such a good quality not only to give life, but to make life worth living."

Arndreau is an architect, she says that women, by themselves, can be influential as they "work toward that everyday."

Women's Day: Liza Arndreu from Guatemala

KTNV also spoke to Christian Mays with the U.S. Army Reserve. He devotes this day to his mother and to his great aunts.

"My mom raised me to be the man that I am today," Mays said. "I'm in the Army Reserve as a Captain, she pushed me to go to school when she couldn't, she helped me go through college."

Mays continues shouting out his grandmother who is no longer here with him, he says she encouraged him to be a public servant.

"I was raised by women, they had a huge impact on me," Mays said.

Women's Day: Christian Mays with U.S. Army Reserve

KTNV also spoke to Curtis Anthony Lew from California, he says he devotes this day to the motherly, feminine figures in his life that he needed while growing up.

When asked about an inspirational women in his life, he said it brought up a lot of emotions.

"Raised us up when we were young," Lew said. "Made sure we were okay, fed us and kept us on track."

Women's Day: Curtis Anthony Lew from California

Lastly, Ashely Crocker from Las Vegas is owns a business at Container Park. She spoke to KTNV's Jaewon Jung about how her mother and other small businesses owners became her inspiration.

"My mom and all my fellow business owners," Crocker said. "We all inspire and motivate each other."

She says that her mom and other businesses owners inspired her to start her own business at the Container Park.

Women's Day: Ashley Crocker from Las Vegas

