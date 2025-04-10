A future of uncertainty grips many local Chinatown businesses as tariff tensions rise between the US and China

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While back-and-forth about tariffs continues in Washington, D.C., here in Las Vegas, we're looking at the more immediate impact for small businesses—especially those that rely on imported products—who are caught in the middle.

All of the uncertainty surrounding tariffs is making local business owners and consumers worry about their futures.

Uncertainty grips local Chinatown businesses as US-China tariff tensions rise

Santy Luangpraseuth, owner of Bambu Desserts and Drinks in Chinatown, was brought to tears talking about the challenges of navigating tariffs.

"This is very challenging," Luangpraseuth said. "I have to decide what's worth it—either letting go, or continue on without seeing any kind of positive results."

Luangpraseuth has owned her restaurant for seven years and told Channel 13 that, eventually, she'll be forced to raise her prices.

"I don't have a choice, because everything that I do—down to my core ingredients—is all imported," she said.

That's not a conversation she's looking forward to having with her customers.

"I know it affects their pocket, and it's hard when you have regulars who've been coming to you for so long, who say 'oh my god, you've increased the prices again,'" Luangpraseuth said.

It's a conversation that AAPI Chamber of Commerce President Catherine Francisco says business owners are having, not just in Chinatown, but all throughout the valley.

"It's a concern, because they absolutely love their community and they don't want that to be done," Francisco said, referring to raising prices.

Francisco says some businesses are trying to get ahead of the tariffs: "They've shipped some of their products preliminary, just so they can prepare with inventory," she said.

For most businesses, though, the path forward is still up in the air.

"It is uncertain right now, and what does that look like for the small businesses? It's not good," Francisco said.

"After navigating COVID, we were thinking we recovered, and now everything is not looking good," Luangpraseuth said. "It's a domino effect."

Luangpraseuth said she's doing everything to soften the blow tariffs might have on her business.

"I'm in the process of applying for an SBA loan, just for the cushion in case I need it," Luangpraseuth.

Her message to the community is one that Channel 13 has heard from other business owners and customers all throughout Las Vegas in recent weeks.

"Small businesses owners really need the support," Luangpraseuth said. "They also need the community to come together if they can."

