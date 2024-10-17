'A constant positive influence': Joyce Mack, local philanthropist and UNLV trailblazer, dies at 99

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV announced on Wednesday the passing of Joyce Mack, a decades-long philanthropist and university pioneer in Las Vegas. She died on October 11, 2024, at the age of 99.

The community remembers Mack as a trailblazing figure for higher education in Nevada, coming to the state in 1947 with her late husband Jerome Mack and later acquiring the land that would eventually become the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Joyce's family would eventually partner with the family of E. Parry Thomas to donate $1 million to spearhead the iconic Thomas & Mack Center opening in 1983.

In 1999, Joyce joined the UNLV Foundation Board of Trustees to continue the Mack family's philanthropic pursuits in higher education. She served on the board for 25 years and gave millions of dollars in support of the university's William S. Boyd School of Law — establishing several prominent features such as the legal clinic and moot courtroom.

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of Joyce Mack,” said UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield.

“She was a true icon in our community. Her passion and support for Las Vegas, and what it could become, helped lay the foundation for UNLV from our earliest days and throughout our evolution into the thriving major public research university we are today."

Joyce was also a key advocate for the arts — both in and outside the university — and helped fund the Lenahan, Saltman, Thomas, and Mack Professorship in UNLV’s College of Fine Arts.

Furthermore, Joyce remained an avid, loyal Rebels fan.

"She was a constant positive influence for UNLV and for so many worthy organizations throughout Southern Nevada, and her impact will be remembered for generations to come," Whitfield said.