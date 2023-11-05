9th Annual UNLV Summit focuses on education challenges, positive changes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, the 9th annual Summit at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas brought educators, administrators, and community members, all with a shared goal: addressing the challenges facing education in the state.

With over 200 attendees, the Summit featured a series of sessions, keynote speakers, and discussions on vital education issues.

Danica Hays, Dean for the College of Education, emphasized the Summit's role as a moment of reflection to showcase achievements and identify areas that require further attention. Hays stated, "This year's Summit has been really focused on the positive changes that we've witnessed over the last several years since the pandemic and where we go from here."

While acknowledging the real challenges in education and mental health, Hays highlighted the optimism of the diverse community of stakeholders attending the event.

Educators shared their commitment to making a lasting impact on the next generation. One educator expressed, "Every day, educators plant seeds in their students, and we don't know where those seeds will grow, but we hope they develop strong roots and blossom throughout their education."

Dr. Yvonne Randall, an occupational therapist and special educator, expressed her enthusiasm for applying the tools learned at the Summit to her daily work.

She commended UNLV for hosting a remarkable conference and facilitating reconnection between colleagues and fellow educators.