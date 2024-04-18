911 outages reported by Las Vegas, Henderson police

8:30 p.m. - Nye County is also experiencing some issues with their 911 system.

According to Nye county, their phone systems can receive 911 calls but not through the non-emergency number.

They are asking the public to not call 911 unless it's an emergency.

8:15 p.m. - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and Nevada State Police are also reporting 911 outages.

URGENT: Southern Nevada - there is a 911 outage impacting your ability to contact Emergency Services in Southern Nevada right now.



To contact the Nevada Highway Patrol Dispatch, call *NHP or 775 687 0400. — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) April 18, 2024

7:30 p.m. - Henderson police are experiencing a 911 outage as well, which is affecting calls from landlines and cell phones.

However, they state the text to 911 feature is still functional and Rapid SOS is still working.

There is no estimated time for the system to be fully restored.

7 p.m. - Some outages could be impacting your ability to call 911.

According to Las Vegas police, 911 calls from landlines are not working, as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

They add there is no estimated time for when that could be restored.

If you call 911 from a mobile number, operators will be able to see your number and call you back right away.

"Please do not attempt to call 911 to check," police said in a social media post. "Please keep our 911 system available for life-threatening emergencies."

Non-emergency calls are not impact by the outage.

If you have a non-emergency call, you can still contact police at (702) 828-3111.

The Text 911 feature is still working. You can learn more about that here.