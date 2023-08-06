9/11 survivor visits Las Vegas to photograph memorials, share stories

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — John Kostick, a survivor of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and a former electrician who worked at Ground Zero during recovery efforts, is on a mission to photograph all the 9/11 memorials across the United States.

With the goal of creating a comprehensive book showcasing these monuments, he seeks to preserve the memory of the tragic events and the lives lost on that fateful day.

John's journey began in Tower One of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Reflecting on that day, he shared, "It was struck. We managed to get out. We witnessed the carnage of that day."

In the months following the attacks, John dedicated himself to the recovery efforts at Ground Zero, spending 18 grueling months in the aftermath. However, this endeavor came at a great cost to his health.

He revealed, "I worked at ground zero for 18 months. Lost my voice. Got cancer. Got twelve different sorts of health issues relating to my work there."

John has now launched the 9/11 Memorial Project.

Saturday, he visited several remembrance sites in the Las Vegas Valley, including the City Fire Station number 5 and the Firefighters Memorial Park.

Once his travels are complete, John plans to compile his extensive collection of 9/11 memorial images into a book, a tribute to the countless lives affected by the tragedy.

To follow John on his remarkable journey, visit his website at the911project.org.