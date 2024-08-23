9,000-acre wildlfire breaks out near Nevada National Security Site

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A wildland fire that sparked Thursday afternoon has grown to 9,000 acres near the Nevada National Security Site.

As of Friday morning, the fire had burned through two contaminated areas, but "radiological exposure from the fire is well within acceptable bounds and poses no immediate threat to public health or safety," according to a public affairs officer for the site.

Smoke was first reported in the area at approximately 3 p.m., prompting a response from the site's fire and rescue personnel.

Additional help from the Bureau of Land Management was expected to come Friday morning. Air support is also expected to begin dropping fire suppressant soon

The blaze is now being called the Ribbon Fire. While officials say it hasn't been fully contained, it "has become embanked in a drainage area which has effectively reduced its capacity to continue to spread."

"Additionally, at this time, no structures or assets are in danger, no injuries have been reported, and NNSS has full accountability of all employees," the site spokesperson stated.

Further updates were promised on the NNSS's social media pages, including X and Facebook.