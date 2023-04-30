8-year-old Las Vegas boy who beats cancer granted wish to go to Star Wars Land

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 8-year-old Las Vegas boy recently beat cancer and Make-A-Wish Foundation wanted to grant him a wish to remember.

Kai Martinez will be going to Disney World with his family to experience Star Wars Land.

Make-A-Wish Foundation wanted to grant Kai this wish on Star Wars Night at Las Vegas Ballpark during the Aviators game.

"He likes Star Wars. He likes theme parks. He likes Disney and he wanted to ride in a limousine," said Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada Vice President of Development Michele Madole. "So we decided we could make that wish come true."

On Saturday, dozens came out to support Kai. Star Wars characters like Chewbacca and R2D2 were seen at the ballpark as well.

Kai was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. He underwent a 31-week chemotherapy treatment and is now cancer free.

"I can't even put into words," said Kai's mom Sara Martinez. "We're just looking forward to the whole family being together and just celebrating that we made it through this."

Kai's wish reveal also fell on World Wish Day. Madole said it was heartwarming to see Kai's dream come true.

"It's an honor for me and everyone at Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada," said Madole.

As for next steps, Kai's family said they're looking forward to getting back to normal life.

"He just gets to be a regular kid for the summer," said Martinez.