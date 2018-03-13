77-year-old woman dies after crashing into parked van off Boulder Highway

Katherine Jarvis
4:07 PM, Mar 13, 2018
AP IMAGES
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A 77-year-old woman has died after crashing her car into a parked van last week.

Las Vegas police said around 5:10 p.m. March 5, a 2010 Ford Fusion was traveling in the parking lot of the CVS located at 5681 Boulder Highway, near Tropicana Avenue, when it struck a 2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van. The Ford went past the van and hit a curb before coming to rest against a tree.

The driver of the Ford was transported to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus with what was determined to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

On March 13, the Clark County coroner notified Las Vegas police that the woman died of her injuries. Police are not ruling the crash a traffic-related fatality until her cause of death is determined. 

