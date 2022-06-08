73% of Americans have summer travel plans, but study finds travelers are taking fewer trips

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here’s yet another sign that people are eager to return to the pre-pandemic normal: 73% of Americans are reporting they have summer travel plans this year, according to a recent survey done by ValuePenguin.

The study also found travelers are going all in and planning to spend more money on one vacation, rather than take multiple trips!

13 Action News spoke with the Kriley family who traveled to Las Vegas from rural Pennsylvania for a trip more than two years in the making.

“This is our very first family vacation. We took the time to find a lot of free opportunities for us.”

Sophia Mendel, a travel industry expert, shared that summer 2022 is all about what’s being called ‘revenge travel.’

“I mean, it’s no question that people are definitely ready to travel again,” Mendel said.

Mendel said people have likely been saving up to take major bucket list trips or are now ready to take vacations they had planned before the pandemic.

They’re also dishing out more cash.

“People actually are spending an average of $2,700 on summer travel which is up $300 from 2021,” Mendel said.

However, inflation is putting a wrench in some plans.

According to the study, more than half of the respondents reported that rising costs forced them to adjust their plans. Some people cut down on their number of travel days, while others found a different way to get to their destination.