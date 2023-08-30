72-year-old man dead after being ejected from moped in northwest valley hit-and-run, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 72-year-old man has died after being ejected from a moped in a hit-and-run crash in the northwest valley on Tuesday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision occurred around 10:26 a.m. on Tuesday at Vegas Drive, east of Burningwood Lane, and involved a moped and a vehicle.

Police determined that a 2019 Jiangsu moped was being ridden east on Vegas Drive in the rightmost travel lane approaching the private drive of 6501 Vegas Drive. At the same time, a 2014 Kia Rio was being driven west on Vegas Drive in the center turn lane.

The driver of the Kia Rio attempted a left turn to enter the private drive of 6501 Vegas Drive, failing to yield to the Jiangsu Moped.

Police say the collision occurred when the front of the Jiangsu struck the right front of the Kia, causing the rider to be ejected and suffer substantial injuries. The driver of the Kia failed to remain at the collision scene.

Arriving medical personnel transported the rider of the Jiangsu to the University Medical Center's Trauma Unit for his injuries. Later, an officer arrived at UMC and contacted the Jiangsu rider, who was responsive and provided details of the collision.

The Clark County Coroner confirmed on Wednesday that the Jiangsu's rider succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

The death marks the 96th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2023. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app "P3." Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through crime stoppers may result in a cash reward.