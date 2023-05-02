72 personnel from county fire department responded to two-alarm fire in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department said no injuries were reported in a fire that happened Monday afternoon in the northeast valley.

It was a two-alarm fire according to the deputy fire chief because a couple structures on the property received significant damage.

72 personnel from the fire department responded to the fire around 3:15 p.m at Cheyenne and Lamb.

CCFD is still investigating the fire.

"There were no injuries to civilians, and currently there has not been any fire fighter injuries," officials said. "Crews will remain on-scene for the next several hours extinguishing hot spots and overhauling the premises."

The fire department also thanks the North Las Vegas Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, NV Energy, Southwest Gas, and Clark County Public Works for helping in this situation.