71-year-old pedestrian killed in Henderson crash

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — One man is dead Sunday after a crash between a pedestrian and an SUV.

At 3:50 a.m. on April 28, police report a man in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a Toyota SUV while he was in the road and not inside of a crosswalk area.

The driver cooperated with authorities as they investigated the crash in the area of Lake Mead Parkway and Cornelius Kelley Avenue. Speed and impairment are not suspected as causes of the crash.

The identity of the 71-year-old has not been released, awaiting notification of next of kin by the Clark County Coroner's Office. He died on the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.