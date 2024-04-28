Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Summerlin crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead following a crash on Summerlin Parkway early Sunday morning.

Just after 5 a.m. on April 28, a car hit a man then fled the scene near I-215 Summerlin Parkway northbound off-ramp and the I-215 Far Hills northbound on-ramp in the separating gore area.

Right now, police say the driver is outstanding and that they were in a 2017-2021 Honda sedan of unknown color. It will have front end damage, NSP says.

With the suspect still not located, police encourage anyone with information on the crash to contact them at Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division at (702) 486-4100 or contact the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team (MIRT) at (702) 432-5392. Or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.CrimestoppersofNV.com [crimestoppersofnv.com] or use the mobile app “P3”. Message & Data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward. Event # 240401859