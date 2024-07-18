667 degrees? Thermometer breaks at Death Valley National Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A photo of a broken thermometer at Death Valley National Park is going viral — and the humor is not lost on park rangers.

The park posted a photo of its famous thermometer at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center showing 667 degrees Fahrenheit, which would kill every human.

"The thermometer display at Furnace Creek Visitor Center stopped working while displaying 667°F," park staff said on Facebook. "Park staff say it was resetting itself after a power bump when the power completely went off during a now resolved outage that started Saturday, July 13."

While the park didn't reach 667 degrees, the park did hit temps of at least 125 degrees for nine consecutive days (July 4-12). The hottest temp during that time frame was 129.3 degrees Fahrenheit.

The park's Facebook post begins "H-O-T-T-O-G-O, It’s too hot to gooOoOooo (outside!)" which is a reference to the hit song "HOT TO GO!" by Chappell Roan.



The sign also shows a temperature of 66 degrees Celsius, which is just above 150 degrees Fahrenheit.