66-year-old man dead after being struck by vehicle in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 66-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in the east valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The collision happened on East Desert Inn Road east of South Mojave Road around 6:50 p.m.

Police said a pedestrian was crossing Desert Inn outside of a marked or implied crosswalk and entered into the path of a Dodge Durango traveling east on Desert Inn.

The 66-year-old man, of Las Vegas, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Durango remained at the scene, cooperated with the investigation and did not show signs of impairment, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

LVMPD said the pedestrian's death is the 97th traffic-related fatality in its jurisdiction so far this year.