64-year-old man in wheelchair hit, killed on Sahara Ave.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair is dead after being hit by a Lexus on Sahara Ave. Friday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., a 2010 Lexus RX was headed west on Sahara Ave., east of Valley View Boulevard.

A 64-year-old man in a wheelchair was crossing Sahara Ave. but was not in a crosswalk.

The wheelchair crossed the path of the Lexus and was hit, sending the man into the road.

The man was taken to University Medical Center's Trauma Unit where he died.

The driver of the Lexus was not impaired and stayed at the scene.

This is the 90th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2024 so far.

The incident remains under investigation.