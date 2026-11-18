LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thanksgiving wouldn't be the same without the feast — but many families in Southern Nevada are facing food insecurity this holiday season.

Nearly 400,000 people in Southern Nevada don't know where their next meal is coming from. That's over 20,000 more people than last year, 1 in 6 of our neighbors — and 1 in 4 children, according to Three Square Food Bank.

That's where the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation steps in, collecting donations and handing out Thanksgiving meals annually to help bridge that gap. This year it was a partnership with Naqvi Injury Law, Metro officers and volunteers. They all worked hard at LVMPD Headquarters Tuesday morning, packaging 600 meals to make sure families in the area don't go hungry this holiday.

Three Square says Clark County makes up about 97% of the total food-insecure population in Southern Nevada. It's a problem the community cannot ignore.

"A lot of our clients who are in accidents and injured, they're one paycheck away from being able to put food on the table. No one should ever have to make a decision between paying an electric bill versus putting food on the table," Farhan Naqvi, owner of Naqvi Injury Law, said.

WATCH | Thanksgiving meals distributed to families in need

600 Thanksgiving meals delivered to Southern Nevada families in need

Karen Marben, LVMPD Foundation Executive Director, hopes to bring some relief to families in need this Thanksgiving.

"So normally, our Thanksgiving meal distribution is for 500 families. This year we said we had to do more. So that's why it's 600 this year because we're trying to do our part. But when an officer shows up in uniform to a family in need, it really does amazing magic to really help improve relations between law enforcement and the neighborhoods they serve," Marben said.

The meals were passed out at 12 area commands around the valley, including the one off Buffalo and Westcliff in Summerlin.

The gesture was much appreciated. One couple told me the free meal will last them about a week. They said it's a big help, especially while living on disability income.

Lorenzo Wahed is also thankful to those who donated.

"Oh, it means a lot to me. It's really been hard out here, you know, with the economy going how it is, but everything is great. I appreciate it. I really didn't expect this. It's gonna be put to great use," Wahed said.

Three Square says food-insecure residents in Southern Nevada miss over 75 million meals a year. That's about 190 per person. If you would like to help the cause, you can find more details here.

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