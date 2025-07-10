$6 billion federal school funding freeze hits CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District announced in a statement to Channel 13 that key funding for after-school programs, English Learner supports and academic enrichment programs has been put on pause.

This comes after the Trump administration freezes over $6 billion in federal school funding on Monday, June 30, a day before the money was set to be utilized.

"The timing of the U.S. Department of Education’s decision to withhold funding for several important programs is unfortunate. While the funds were appropriated by Congress in March, the decision to hold the funds was announced one day before the money was set to be utilized. Also, this decision comes when we are close to the beginning of the upcoming school year.



“These particular grants provide services to some of our most vulnerable students, this includes after-school opportunities, English Learner supports, and other academic enrichment programs.



“CCSD is in touch with our federal delegation, state leaders, and the Nevada Department of Education to determine the next steps.”

Clark County School District Superintendent Jhone Ebert

The Department of Education has not given a timeline or a decision on the grants as of now.

