5 people, including 4 children, hospitalized after fire at home in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five people, including four children, were hospitalized after a fire at a home in east Las Vegas on Sunday morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Crews responded around 9:13 a.m. to the 1300 block of Mt. Hood Street, between Owens and Washington avenues, and saw fire coming from a second-floor window.

The four children and one adult were evaluated at the scene and then taken to the hospital for further treatment, CCFD said.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

CCFD asks the public to avoid the area as traffic may be impacted while crews work.