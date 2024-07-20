5 cats killed, person injured in south Las Vegas house fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A house fire in southern Las Vegas killed five cats and injured a person Friday afternoon, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

At 4:11 p.m., fire crews were sent to 679 Mystic Avenue where they found a two-story home's garage fully engulfed in flames. Four vehicles in front of the garage were also caught up in flames.



When firefighters arrived, the fire was moving to the first story of the home. Crews say they quickly doused the fire and were able to control the extent of the damage inside the home.

Firefighters found five dead cats inside the home. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Two adults are now displaced.

The Henderson Fire Department and American Red Cross assisted the Clark County Fire Department.

The cause is still under investigation.

