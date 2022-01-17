40th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas leaders will be honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

Downtown Las Vegas is hosting its annual parade starting at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “Living the Dream: Setting new standards.”

In 2021, the parade was virtual. In its 40th year, it’s making a return in person. The celebration will feature floats, motorcycles and performers.

RELATED: North Las Vegas police to lead annual MLK Parade in downtown Las Vegas

Monday kicks off an entire week of events happening in King's honor called King Week that will include church services, an awards program, a scholarship banquet and more.

The first ever MLK Day parade in Las Vegas took place in 1982 with only 13 entries. Currently, that parade has grown into a beloved tradition in downtown Las Vegas with tens of thousands of attendees.

Wendell P. Williams created the blueprint in how Nevadans would pay homage to the civil rights leader by starting the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Las Vegas.

Williams says he started the parade as a way to help people understand Dr. King's dream- justice for all.

“It’s evolved into the largest parade in the state. I don't view the value with length, I value the essence of the parade with who's in it and how it represents the entire community,” Williams said in 2021.

The City of Las Vegas will also be holding Black History Month events starting this week through early March.