North Las Vegas police to lead annual MLK Parade in downtown Las Vegas

Posted at 3:47 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 18:47:41-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department’s Honor Guard has been selected to lead the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade on Jan, 17 in Las Vegas.

The department says the Honor Guard will lead the participants down the parade route, starting at Fourth Street and Gass Avenue, at 10 a.m. Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, the first Black woman elected to the North Las Vegas City Council in 2011, will be participating in the parade, along with several NLVPD patrol officers.

For more information about this year's parade, visit kingweeklasvegas.com

