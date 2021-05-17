Watch
4 Queens, Binion's hotel-casinos holding job fair on May 18

The 4 Queens and Binion's Hotel and Casino are looking for workers. On Tuesday the properties are hosting a job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Posted at 7:14 AM, May 17, 2021
On Tuesday the properties are hosting a job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will be inside the Longhorn Ballroom on the second floor of Binion's.

Some of the positions available are room reservations, housekeeping, marketing, security, cooks, food & beverage and more.

Masks are required if you're attending,

