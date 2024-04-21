4/20 means big bucks for Las Vegas businesses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — April 20th, known as 4/20, marks the biggest holiday in cannabis culture. It's a bustling day for cannabis businesses nationwide, including here in the valley at places like Planet 13, where many are gathering to pay homage to pot.

"It's so busy, a lot busier than normal," one visitor told me.

Many cannabis enthusiasts are going to Planet 13 for their 4/20-themed events.

"Yesterday was my 64th birthday and this is my first time visiting Vegas," said Reginald Scott, who is visiting from Georgia.

With deals on weed, live entertainment, and food options, the celebration is significant this year.

"We've got a lot going on, not just in our dispensary, but it's overloaded with all kinds of deals to explore. We've got vendors coming in throughout the whole day. We've got Baby Bash coming in for a cool event," said Oscar Navarro, marketing specialist for Planet 13.

Dazed, the consumption lounge at Planet 13, opened less than a month ago. Navarro says business has been booming and 4/20 is only adding to that success.

"The day that Dazed has opened up, it just has been over the top. Every time we said, 'Okay, this is what we are expecting,' it just did that much better, so we are excited to see it continue to go on upwards," Navarro said.

While people are taking part in the day's activities, some told me they came just to enjoy the atmosphere, including Reginald and Melana Scott. They said they visited Planet 13 on Friday too.

"It surpassed what I thought of, coming here yesterday. So we are back again," Reginald said.

Melana says she doesn't consume cannabis but she's having fun all the same.

"The ambiance of it, everything, the chill vibes of it, are just amazing whether you smoke or not. I came with him and I didn't feel uncomfortable at all. I loved it."