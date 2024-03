LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — American Idol continues to feature talent from Las Vegas.

Sophia Ava Marie is the third contestant from Las Vegas set to appear on American Idol.

At 15, she is one of the youngest contestants vying for a ticket to Hollywood.

"I've never met any celebrities, so it was crazy just going in there and having to sing for them. It was scary," she said.

You can watch American Idol on Ch. 13 on Sunday, March 24, at 8 p.m. to see if Sophia Ava Marie gets a golden ticket to Hollywood.