$3B Brightline West grant now signed; high-speed rail project 'on pace' for 2028 completion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A $3 billion grant was officially rewarded to the Nevada Department of Transportation for their high-speed rail project that will be connecting Las Vegas to Southern California.

The Federal Railroad Administration signed the grant agreement for Brightline West in hopes that it will provide critical funding needed to bring the project to life— offering fast, efficient and environmentally-friendly alternative to road and air travel.

Several federal, state and local officials said this is a "historic grant" and a "major milestone."

“This is a historic commitment that will jump start the high-speed rail industry in America, creating thousands of jobs all across the country,” said Michael Reininger, CEO of Brightline. “Brightline West will be American made and American built, and will serve as the blueprint for connecting city pairs that are too close to fly but too far to drive.”

The Brightline West rail project is expected to create over 35,000 jobs including more than 10,000 union construction jobs.

The goal of the project is to reduce traffic congestion on Interstate 15, remove three- million cars from roadways and eliminate more than 400,000 tons of emissions annually.

The project is on pace to start operations in 2028.