33 Years of Academic Excellence: Nevada Science Bowl Inspires Student Passion for STEM

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In its 33rd consecutive year, the Nevada Science Bowl remains a key event in the valley, uniting students from diverse schools statewide for an exhilarating, Jeopardy-style academic showdown.

Sponsored by the US Department of Energy, the competition spotlights the talents of high school students in science, technology, engineering, and math, also known as STEM.

KTNV

Over 100 students convened at the College of Southern Nevada for this year's event, answering a series of challenging questions that tested their STEM knowledge.

Dr. David Bowman, one of the organizers, likened the format to a popular game show.

"It's sort of like Jeopardy, but with a focus on science. So, there are teams from the high schools here in Las Vegas. There are four participants on each team and they are asked a series of questions."

KTNV

Clark High School freshman Michu Zaki, part of a dedicated four-member team, spoke of the commitment required for the Science Bowl.

"It takes a bit of dedication. But if you're willing to put in the effort, it's fun to do," Zaki said. "You don't have to memorize every single subject. That's the best part about having a team."

The supportive atmosphere and team spirit were evident throughout, with students relishing the opportunity to showcase their skills. Chuck Bean, a teacher from Clark High School, highlighted the competition's positive impact on both students and educators, reinvigorating a passion for teaching.

The ultimate reward for the winning team is a $5,000 prize allocated for math and science programs at their school, coupled with the honor of advancing to the National Science Bowl in Washington, D.C.