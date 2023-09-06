30 Years of LGBTQ Center: How Southern Nevadans benefit from the Las Vegas organization

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada has been serving the valley for 30 years. I sat down with one man who says if it wasn't for this critical safe space in our city, he doesn't know if he would be here today.

For many it may just be a normal doctor visit to the Center, but for Jeffrey Alvarez it means so much more.

I asked, "Do you think you'd be here today if it wasn't for The Center?

ALVAREZ: "I would definitely not be here today, definitely not able to be doing the things I'm doing now."

Alvarez says he moved to Las Vegas from Los Angeles in 2016. He says it was a difficult time in his life. He was battling addiction and living with HIV. But, he says he found light at the end of this dark tunnel.

"I was coming in with a lot of internalized homophobia, I was hating myself I didn't know how to love myself before the Center and the Center through meetings and training, programs and services I'm know able to love myself," Alvarez told me.

Through the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada, Alvarez says he got treatment for HIV and the support needed to end his addiction.

He tells me he has been sober now for four years and nine months.

"This was where I met many great people who have continued to support me in my journey of not just recovery but as a person who is living with HIV," Alvarez said.

I also spoke with Dr. Lena Ramirez with the Center, she says they are honored to be able to help people like Alvarez for the past 30 years.

"I love the things we are doing everyday we are thinking how can we do better how can we do more," Ramirez told me.

She says they went from serving a few people to serving hundreds of thousands each year.

RAMIREZ: "We want to be that safe space that people can come to, live their authentic lives, and be their authentic selves, not be judges or set aside and definitely be heard and listened to."

Alvarez, a patient at the Center, says with the support he received, his life has completely changed. He now works at the Center, helping others who live with HIV, may be battling addiction or just need support.

"What message do you have for them?" I asked.

Alvarez responded, saying "we are here for you there is an open door here for you, you are not alone and I promise that it does get better."

Through the support from the center, Jeffrey Alvarez tells me that at the beginning of the year, he started a new sober living home for the LGBTQ community called Rainbow House.

This month is actually National Recovery Month, and since February, Jeffrey has helped more than 50 people recover from substance abuse and transition into having a better life.