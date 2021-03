LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 3-year-old is dead after drowning in a pool in the east part of the valley, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The department says the drowning happened on Tuesday at a home near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

The 3-year-old was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their identity will be released by the coroner.

So far investigators say there are no signs of abuse or neglect and believe this was a tragic accident.