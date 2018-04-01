3 cats killed, 2 treated for smoke inhalation in overnight fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Three cats were killed, and two adults were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire that happened early Easter morning at 1200 South 4th Street, near Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming out of large windows. Two occupants of the home told firefighters that someone might be inside the house.

The fire was quickly brought under control. When firefighters searched the home afterward, they found three deceased cats. They did not see another person inside the house.

Investigators say that the fire started in the living room, though an exact cause is unknown. The occupants told firefighters that a candle was in the area where the fire started, but they weren't sure if it was lit.

Neighbors say that the home was in foreclosure and had been vacant and boarded up for over a year. They told firefighters that the boards were pulled off the house and multiple people were seen going in and out at various hours of the day.

The two occupants of the house were treated for minor smoke inhalation and released on scene. They left the scene while firefighters were finishing up their investigation.