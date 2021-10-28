Watch
Local News

Actions

3-alarm fire at senior-living apartment complex, authorities say smoking-related

items.[0].image.alt
LVFR
fire 1.jpeg
Posted at 6:22 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 09:22:06-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a three-alarm fire at about 3:25 a.m. at a senior-living apartment complex located at 800 N Eastern Ave.

Authorities say a balcony fire in a 2nd-floor apartment was smoking-related.

The fire is now out and no injuries were reported.

Estimated damages are in the range of $150,000, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH