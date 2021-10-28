3-alarm fire at senior-living apartment complex, authorities say smoking-related

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a three-alarm fire at about 3:25 a.m. at a senior-living apartment complex located at 800 N Eastern Ave.

Authorities say a balcony fire in a 2nd-floor apartment was smoking-related.

The fire is now out and no injuries were reported.

Estimated damages are in the range of $150,000, according to authorities.

F3M TOC: 3:25AM 3-ALARM FIRE - OUT 800 N Eastern Ave balcony fire in 2nd floor apt balcony OUT, confined, no injuries, 2nd & 3rd floor occupant’s returning, cause smoking related, $150K dmg to 2 units- hallway, crews picking up. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/45Wk8mY0v9 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 28, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

