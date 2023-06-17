28 people facing charges related to Lyon County cockfighting ring

LYON COUNTY (KTNV) — The Lyon County Sheriff's office said 28 people are facing felony charges after a cockfighting ring was busted earlier this month.

Authorities originally estimated that up to 75 birds had been seized. However, according to the latest press release, the sheriff's office said 96 live chickens were seized as well as evidence of this "bird-fighting" event.

Officers also found 59 dead roosters in and around a trash can near a "makeshift fighting ring constructed of hay bales."

Of the 96 seized birds, the sheriff's office said two were severely injured and later died. Three of birds were hens and were rehomed. Officials said the Nevada Department of Agriculture assisted in euthanizing the remaining 91 fighting roosters.

No further details have been released.