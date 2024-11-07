2024 Election results: Will voters change who serves on the Clark County Commission?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four Clark County Commission seats are on the ballot in the 2024 Election, and we're guaranteed to get a new commissioner in one of them.

The districts in the running are districts A, B, C and D.



District A is represented by Michael Naft.

District B is represented by Mariyln Kirkpatric.

District C is represented by Ross Miller, who did not seek re-election.

District D is represented by William McCurdy, II.



Michael Naft — Ryan Hamilton

District A includes parts of the southwest valley — including the south end of the Las Vegas Strip — and parts of Jean and Primm, as well as Laughlin, Nelson, Searchlight and Cal-Nev-Ari.

The district is currently represented by Commissioner Michael Naft, who was first elected in 2018. While in office, Naft has prioritized traffic safety initiatives, including creating the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety.

Naft's opponent in the November race is Ryan Hamilton, who was most recently the director of government relations for Vegas Stronger, a nonprofit focused on homelessness in downtown Las Vegas.

Wednesday evening, the election results counted so far showed Naft could be in danger of losing his seat on the commission. The commissioner was ahead by just a few hundred votes as of 6:40 p.m.

At last check, 67,098 ballots had been counted for Naft and Hamilton had 66,071 votes.

Jesse Welsh — Marilyn Kirkpatrick

.

District B includes parts of the northwest and northeast Las Vegas valley and is currently represented by Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who's held the seat since 2015.

If Kirkpatrick wins re-election, this would be the final term she's allowed to serve due to term limits for county commissioners.

A check of preliminary election results on Wednesday night revealed Kirkpatrick is likely to stay in office. As of 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, she had 63% of the ballots counted so far. Her opponent, Jesse Welsh, had 37% of the votes.

April Becker — Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod

District C includes part of the northwest Las Vegas valley, including portions of Lone Mountain. The winner of this race will replace Commissioner Ross Miller, who was first elected in 2020.

As of Wednesday evening, April Becker was ahead in this race over Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod. Of the ballots counted so far, 81,641 (53%) were for Becker, and 71,136 (47%) were for Bilbray-Axelrod.

Becker challenged Rep. Susie Lee for her seat representing Nevada's 3rd Congressional District in 2022.

Bilbray-Axelrod represents District 34, which includes parts of the western valley, in the Nevada Assembly.

David Gomez — William McCurdy, II

District D includes parts of downtown Las Vegas, the Historic Westside and North Las Vegas. Commissioner William McCurdy II has represented the district since 2020 and is running for re-election.

His opponent in this race, David Gomez, attended Rancho High School and started a business in the valley as a notary public.

As of 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, McCurdy appeared likely to win his re-election bid. Preliminary results in this race showed McCurdy with 66% of the ballots compared with 34% for Gomez.

