20-mile backup reported on Interstate 15 headed into California

Posted at 1:03 PM, Jul 05, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shortly before 1 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission reported a 20-mile backup on Interstate 15 headed to California.

Thousands of visitors descended on Las Vegas for the Fourth of July weekend. Many of those people are headed home by car now.

Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted that they are in Primm, looking for motorists attempting to pass traffic on the shoulders.

