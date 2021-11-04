2 women killed in early morning house fire in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson Fire Department responded to a double fatal fire this morning at 245 Impassioned Ct., near Paseo Verde Parkway and Carnegie Street.

Authorities say a call came in at 4:45 a.m. for a single-family house fire.

2 adult female victims were found. One was transported to St. Rose Hospital were she was pronounced dead.

Another woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

