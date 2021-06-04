2 teens hit by vehicle in suspected DUI, hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run and suspected DUI crash that sent two teenage girls to the hospital.

According to officers, the crash happened inside the Ross Dress for Less parking lot on 2021 Civic Center Drive near Lake Mead Boulevard just after 3 p.m.

The driver left the scene but was caught by authorities.

The teens are believed to be 15 and 16 years old. It is not clear at this time what condition they are in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

