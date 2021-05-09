2 people hospitalized in Las Vegas after crash with light pole cut vehicle in half

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says they responded to a crash at Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive.

Authorities say 1 car is involved and hit a traffic light pole resulting in the car being cut in half by impact with the pole.

Two people in the vehicle were sent to a local hospital.

One person was ejected from the vehicle and is in critical condition, a passenger is in serious condition, LVFR says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

