2 people found dead from possible drug overdose in Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it is conducting an investigation near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue after they received a 911 call around 1:50 p.m. reporting the discovery of an unresponsive man and a woman in an apartment.

Medical personnel responded and declared the man and woman dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates this is a possible narcotics overdose incident, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation. The cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

