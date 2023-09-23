2 people crash while fleeing police after 'stealing parts from a stolen vehicle' in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after crashing into a car while fleeing police in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Officers were called to the area of Alto Avenue and Bledsoe Lane on reports that a man and woman were stealing parts from a stolen vehicle, according to a statement from Metro officials.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene, the two people fled.

"Officers did not pursue," officials said.

The vehicle the man and woman fled in then "collided with another vehicle," police said.

According to officials, the man died in the crash.

The woman was transported to University Medical Center. Officials didn't immediately share information on her condition.