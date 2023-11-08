2 Las Vegas students cited for fight during football game late September, CCSD Police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two high school football players have been cited by the Clark County School District Police Department in the wake of a fight that broke out on the field after a Friday Night Showcase Game.

The Sept. 22 game between Desert Pines High School and Arbor View High School was that week's spotlight game for the Las Vegas Raiders as part of the NFL team's efforts to highlight high school athletics.

As worried parents yelled from the stands, players got into a brawl that resulted in a two-game forfeit for both teams. The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association issued the double forfeiture.

An Arbor View High School student and a Desert Pines High School student were cited, according to CCSD Police, for a fight that happened during a football game Nov. 7.

CCSD Police tell us the Desert Pines student seen in a video throwing an Arbor View player to the ground was cited for battery. An Arbor View student was also cited for breach of peace for his part in the incident.

NIAA representatives cite NAC 385B.824 violations as grounds for the forfeitures.