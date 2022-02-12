2 juveniles charged with arson in Silver Stone Golf Club fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities say two juveniles each face an arson charge in connection to a fire that destroyed the Silver Stone Golf Club last year.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says the case has been handed over to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Because the incident involves juveniles, details about the incident are not being released, authorities say.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2-alarm blaze destroys former Silverstone Golf Club clubhouse

In November of 2021, firefighters from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Clark County fought the blaze for several hours before it was brought under control and extinguished days later.

It has since been demolished and removed from the property.

Damage was estimated at $5 million. There were no reported injuries.

Because of the enormity of the investigation and the large fire scene, LVFR requested assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) with the investigation. Specifically what was requested was the ATF’s National Response Team (NRT).

NRTs are activated when a major fire, explosion or bombing requires additional operational capabilities to support local authorities or ATF resources investigations.

Nearly 25 members of the NRT assisted LVFR Arson Investigators with the investigation for over two weeks. After the NRT departed, LVFR investigators continued to work with ATF agents from the Las Vegas office of the ATF.

Most of the investigation consisted of interviews which help lead investigators to the two juveniles who have been charged. The review of countless social media posts and videos also aided investigators.

Without the help of the additional agents, LVFR says the investigation would have been more difficult.

The National Response Team also assisted LVFR Arson Investigators with the fire that destroyed the Roy Martin Middle School on July 5, 2005. In that fire, investigators determined that juveniles playing with fireworks inside the school’s gymnasium started the fire which destroyed the building.



