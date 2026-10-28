2 in custody, 1 on the run after stolen car chase ends in crash in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police converged on the area near Jones and Lake Mead boulevards on Wednesday afternoon in pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers had attempted to stop the vehicle just before 1:30 p.m. when it "fled at a high rate of speed" and crashed into a parked vehicle nearby.

Three people got out of the car, two of whom police say were immediately arrested. The third individual ran away and, as of 3 p.m. Wedesday, had not been located.

The incident sparked concerns about a heavy police presence in the area of J. Harold Brinley Middle School, near Jones Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road.

Several concerned citizens reached out to Channel 13 to question the reason for police activity in the area.

The Clark County School District has not responded to Channel 13's request to confirm whether the school was placed on lockdown.

Police say the two people they took into custody were treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.