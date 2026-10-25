2 hospitalized after mobile home fire in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a mobile home in east Las Vegas on Sunday morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire broke out just before 7 a.m. in the 1400 block of Palm Street near Olive Street and Mojave Road.

CCFD said arriving crews found a "well-involved" mobile home fire, with flames threatening a residence next door.

"Due to the heavy fire conditions, firefighters employed defensive tactics on the originating home while simultaneously deploying hose lines to protect the adjacent home and bring the fire under control," CCFD said in a press release.

Three people were treated at the scene and two were transported to the hospital, according to CCFD.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, CCFD said.