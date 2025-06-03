LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to Three Square Food Bank, 1 in 6 Southern Nevadans are food insecure. That means more than 370,000 people in the Valley don't know where their next meal is coming from.

For nearly 20 years, the organization has been working to fight food insecurity through the Las Vegas Restaurant Week, a 12-day event where restaurants donate a portion of their proceeds to the nonprofit to feed those most in need in our area.

Anyssa Bohanan spoke to one of this year's participating restaurants to learn what this effort means to them.

18th annual Las Vegas Restaurant Week kicks off, working to fight food insecurity in the Valley

In 2024, Restaurant Week raised more than $380,000 and was able to provide 1,142,440 meals to residents in the Valley.

Nearly 300 restaurants are participating in this year's Las Vegas Restaurant Week, including the Hard Rock Cafe on the Las Vegas Strip.

"Our team is very excited to be participating here during Restaurant Week," said Stacey Rodriguez, marketing manager for the Hard Rock Cafe. "One of our company motto's is 'Love all, serve all,' so it's really rewarding to be able to incorporate that this year."

"Being a part of restaurant week is our opportunity to give back to the community," said Jason Lent, assistant general manager of the Hard Rock. "We really believe if we're successful in hospitality, we can help the communities we work in and help make the world a better place."

Las Vegas Restaurant Week runs through Friday, June 13. You can find a full list of participating restaurants on the official Las Vegas Restaurant Week website here.