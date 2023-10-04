18-year-old arrested for deadly Henderson shooting in March

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies collaborated to arrest an 18-year-old for a shooting in Henderson on March 19.

Kyrel Coleman was located in South Carolina, after Henderson police identified him as a suspect in September for the deadly shooting last March.

On Tuesday, October 3, HPD then worked with the FBI Cyber Action Team and the Sumter County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina to make the arrest.

Coleman faces the following charges:



Two counts of attempted murder

Seven counts of discharging a firearm where a person may be injured

One count of possession of a stolen vehicle

Currently booked into a jail in South Carolina, Coleman is awaiting extradition to Nevada.