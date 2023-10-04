Watch Now
18-year-old arrested for deadly Henderson shooting in March

One person was shot and killed and another injured on March 19 in Henderson.
KTNV
Two people were shot early Sunday morning at a party in the 1100 block of Center Street in Henderson on Sunday morning, the city's police department says. One man was killed. Another was taken to an area hospital and is said to be stable.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 16:14:41-04

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies collaborated to arrest an 18-year-old for a shooting in Henderson on March 19.

Kyrel Coleman was located in South Carolina, after Henderson police identified him as a suspect in September for the deadly shooting last March.

On Tuesday, October 3, HPD then worked with the FBI Cyber Action Team and the Sumter County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina to make the arrest.

Coleman faces the following charges:

  • Two counts of attempted murder
  • Seven counts of discharging a firearm where a person may be injured
  • One count of possession of a stolen vehicle

Currently booked into a jail in South Carolina, Coleman is awaiting extradition to Nevada.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

