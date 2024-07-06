13 people displaced by two separate fires in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department responded to two separate fires Friday evening.

At 5:11 p.m., the firefighters responded to 415 Greenbriar Townhouse Way within two minutes of notification.

Firefighters found a townhome with smoke and flames showing from the first-floor patio. The fire then spread to the second-floor balcony and attic.

CCFD extinguished the main fire and found no victims. Firefighters then found the fire extended to the attic and they extinguished that fire as well.

Two firefighters received minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Officials determined the fire started on the balcony, but the cause is still under investigation.

Around the same time at roughly 5:19 p.m. firefighters responded to 6720 Oak Valley Drive within three minutes of notification.

Firefighters found a townhome with smoke and flames showing from the front and side of the unit. This fire also spread to the attic and subsequently to the attic over the adjacent unit.

No victims were found at this fire and there were no injuries reported. This fire was determined to have started in the garage, but the cause is still under investigation.

CCFD responded to the Greenbriar fire with a total of six engines, one ladder truck, three rescues, and two battalion chiefs for a total of 38 personnel. CCFD was assisted by Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

To the Oak Valley fire, CCFD responded with a total of five engines, one ladder truck, two rescues, and two battalion chiefs for a total of 31 personnel. There were no injuries reported. CCFD was assisted by Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Nine people were displaced from the Greenbriar fire and are relying on family for temporary housing. Four people were displaced from the Oak Valley fire and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.